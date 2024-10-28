Modi, Spanish PM Sanchez inaugurate India's first private facility for making military aircraft

VADODARA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Monday inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India.

The facility in Gujarat's Vadodara city is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

Modi said it will not only strengthen India-Spain relationship, but also "boost our mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World'. The aircraft manufactured at this facility will also be exported in future, he said.

Speaking at the event, Modi said that the C-295 facility represents the work culture of a new India, while Sanchez announced that the first aircraft from the Tata group's facility will be manufactured in 2026.

"This C-295 aircraft factory reflects the new work culture of New India...When I was the Gujarat CM, it was decided to set up a factory in Vadodara to build train coaches. The factory was also prepared for production within a record time. Today, we are exporting the metro coaches manufactured in that factory to other countries. I am confident that in the future, the aircraft made in this factory will also be exported to other countries," PM Modi said.

The Spanish Prime Minister also underlined the importance of the new industrial site and labelled the Tata group a "giant among giants."

"Today, we are not only officially inaugurating a cutting-edge industrial facility...This partnership between Airbus and Tata will contribute to the progress of the Indian aerospace industry and will open new doors for the arrival of other European companies," Sanchez said.

"Tata is probably the best exponent of Indian industrial strength. Its products and services are present in virtually every country on the planet... For my country, for Spain, being an integral part of the Airbus consortium, defending the values it represents... which the very idea of Europe is based on cooperation, modernity, and progress," he added.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran announced the facilities goals, asserting that the first indigenously manufactured aircraft will be delivered in two years time.

"The final aircraft assembly complex for the first aircraft to be delivered is being set up here. I must commit to our Prime Minister that exactly two years from now we will deliver the first indigenously manufactured aircraft...The first 200 engineers from Tata Group are already in Spain going through the training that is required, and we have worked with 40 SME companies and we will be adding more companies to build the entire localisation that is required for the product," he said.