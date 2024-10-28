MP to radio-collar wolves to study their co-existence

BHOPAL: Wolves in Madhya Pradesh are set to be radio collared, for studying their co-existence with the bigger co-predator — tigers. Three wolves, each of them representing different packs will be radio collared in the coming weeks, to meticulously study the ecology of wolves in the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary.
This radio telemetry-based study which forms part of an ongoing two-year long research by MP State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) that started in February 2024, is particularly focussed at studying the impact of bigger co-predator — tigers (which were re-introduced at the sanctuary in 2018) on the ecology of wolves.
Considered the state with highest wolf population in India, MP, according to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) estimates, had 772 wolves in 2022, which was highest in the country. The Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary as protected area is believed to be home to the largest population of Indian wolves not only in MP, but also across the central Indian landscape.
According to DFO-Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, Dr Abdul Aleem Ansari, “This first of its kind study on wolves’ ecology, once completed by 2025, will go a long way in developing strategy to conserve wolf population for other parts of the country.”
Conserve wolf ecology
