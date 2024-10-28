MP to radio-collar wolves to study their co-existence

Considered the state with highest wolf population in India, MP, according to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) estimates, had 772 wolves in 2022, which was highest in the country. The Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary as protected area is believed to be home to the largest population of Indian wolves not only in MP, but also across the central Indian landscape.

According to DFO-Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, Dr Abdul Aleem Ansari, “This first of its kind study on wolves’ ecology, once completed by 2025, will go a long way in developing strategy to conserve wolf population for other parts of the country.”

Conserve wolf ecology

