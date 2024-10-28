Opposition members walk out of Waqf panel meeting, rejoin later

NEW DELHI: Several opposition members on Monday staged a walked out from the the Waqf Bill meeting chaired by joint parliamentary committee chairman BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, protesting against the presentation made by the Delhi Waqf board.

Opposition members claimed that the Delhi Waqf Board administrator, who had appeared before the Committee, made changes to the presentation without the knowledge of the Delhi government.

AAP member Sanjay Singh, the DMK's Mohammed Abdulla, the Congress' Naseer Hussain and Mohamed Jawed among others walked out of the meeting.

The opposition MPs alleged that the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Waqf board CEO, Ashwini Kumar, completely altered the initial report of the Waqf Board and further alleged that the Chief Minister's approval in the matter was not sought.

Opposition MPs later returned and joined the meeting of the JPC.