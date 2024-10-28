Power Games | UP Bypolls: Congress-SP tension simmers beneath unity facade

It wanted the SP to contest the five seats that the latter had won in the 2022 state elections. However, the SP refused to part with Phulpur and Meerapur and declared its candidates for those two constituencies while talks between the two parties were still ongoing. This angered the Congress leadership, which threatened to break the alliance.

The SP then agreed to withdraw its candidate from Phulpur, leaving the seat for Congress. But there was a catch: the SP had announced a Muslim candidate for Phulpur, while Congress planned to field a Hindu. The Congress feared that replacing the SP’s Muslim candidate with a Hindu would push the sizable Muslim voters in the constituency toward the BSP and jeopardize its chances of winning.

Realizing it was trapped by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress decided to let go of Phulpur. The SP then refused to part with the Meerapur seat. This left the Congress with only two seats — Khair and Ghaziabad — where the party lacks significant support and would struggle to secure second place in a three-cornered contest with the BJP and BSP. It was at this point that the party decided not to field any candidates.