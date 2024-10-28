Turncoats make the cut in rival Jharkhand parties

RANCHI: Turncoats, who switched sides just before the elections or after being denied tickets, have emerged as the first preference of both the NDA and the INDIA bloc. Each alliance has awarded tickets to 13 turncoats, including prominent figures like Champai Soren.

Nine of them -- Babulal Marandi, Sita Soren, Amit Yadav, Saryu Roy, Kamlesh Singh, Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, Kedar Hajra, and Lobin Hembrom – are MLAs.

For the BJP, there will be a challenge for Muslim-supporting leaders to harmonise with the party’s Hindu nationalist workers. Meanwhile, for JMM, BJP leaders with a Hindutva image may face potential challenges in building harmony with Muslim and tribal organisations.

According to JMM insiders, party’s Muslim and tribal workers feel that these defected leaders from the BJP could weaken the party’s core ideological foundation due to their past affiliation with the BJP’s Hindutva agenda.