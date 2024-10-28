Young faces in NCP’s Maha list of candidates

MUMBAI: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has fielded many young and new faces for the state assembly election in Maharashtra. The 84 years old Sharad Pawar had a chance to field former MLAs and MPs and ministers in state assembly elections from his party, but in most places, he has chosen the young blood.

Earlier Pawar said that he groomed the second generation leaders in Maharashtra like Ajit Pawar, late RR Patil, Jayant Patil, but expected that second generation will groom the third generation leaders. “But they failed to do so, so I decided in these elections to groom third generation leaders,” said a party source.

In Mohal state assembly constituency, Sharad Pawar had a choice of fielding sitting NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam, or farmer minister Laxman Dhobale. But he chose Ramesh Kadam’s daughter Siddhi, who has is post-graduate from Tata Institute of Social Science and is working with an NGO.