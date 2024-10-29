12 killed, 35 injured as bus rams into culvert in Rajasthan's Sikar district

JAIPUR: A tragic accident occurred in Laxmangarh, Sikar district, Rajasthan, as a private bus collided with a culvert, leading to the deaths of 12 people and injuring more than 35 others. The injured passengers were rushed to hospitals in Laxmangarh and Sikar for immediate treatment, with seven critically wounded individuals referred to Jaipur for advanced care.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, near a culvert in Laxmangarh. The bus was en route from Salasar to Nawalgarh when it veered off course. Due to excessive speed, the bus was unable to make a left turn from the Laxmangarh culvert onto the Jaipur-Bikaner road, resulting in a direct collision with the structure. The impact was so severe that 3 to 4 feet of the vehicle's front was heavily damaged.

Emergency responders acted swiftly, with District Collector Mukul Sharma, IG Satyendra Singh, and SP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav reaching the scene to assist in transporting the injured to the hospital via 12 ambulances. The accident’s magnitude was such that authorities required over two hours to identify all victims.

Rajasthan Minister Sumit Godara announced financial support for those affected by the accident, pledging Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.