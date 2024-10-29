Ancient city of Dholavira in poor state, says PMO

NEW DELHI: After the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) flagged the poor state of preservation and lack of tourist amenities at the ancient city of Dholavira, the southern centre of the Harappan Civilization, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued directions to the officials concerned to “devote” more time to speed up “site activities” and work out a detailed action plan for conservation and resume excavation at historic urban settlements; a world heritage site located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

The functioning of Dholavira Unit, excavation and other activities at the site was discussed in a meeting held earlier this month with the senior official of the PMO in which the director general of the ASI was informed that the place is not a ‘good status of preservation’ and it also lacks proper management, maintenance and tourist amenities.