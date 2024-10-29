Ancient city of Dholavira in poor state, says PMO

NEW DELHI: After the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) flagged the poor state of preservation and lack of tourist amenities at the ancient city of Dholavira, the southern centre of the Harappan Civilization, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued directions to the officials concerned to “devote” more time to speed up “site activities” and work out a detailed action plan for conservation and resume excavation at historic urban settlements; a world heritage site located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.
The functioning of Dholavira Unit, excavation and other activities at the site was discussed in a meeting held earlier this month with the senior official of the PMO in which the director general of the ASI was informed that the place is not a ‘good status of preservation’ and it also lacks proper management, maintenance and tourist amenities.
According to the official, the survey was also informed about discontinuation of excavation, which has great potential for research, there at Dholavira.
Following the intervention and concerns conveyed by the PMO, the ASI was also of the view that the pace of excavation and preservation activities at the ancient settlement dating to 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE need to be accelerated and efforts required to set up a site museum at the earliest as tourist footfall has also been increasing.
It is the 6th largest of more than 1,000 Harappan sites discovered so far, which was occupied for over 1,500 years.
Dholavira demonstrates its multifaceted achievements in terms of urban planning, construction techniques, water management, social governance manufacturing, trading, and belief system.
Harappan City was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 2021.
A year later, the ministry of culture notified the ancient quarry sites at Dholavira as an archaeological site and remains of national importance. Quarries, spreading over 41 hectare, are about 3-4 kilometers from Dholavira citadel.
According to the archeologists, stones extracted from these mines were used to build Dholavira citadel and architectural members were also carved here. Taking cognisance of the concerns, two officials, including a Conservation Architect (CA), have been shifted to Dholavira.
“The Superintending Archaeologist in-charge of Rajkot Circle (sub office of ASI in Gujarat) is further advised to devote more time to the Dholavira site to accelerate activities at the World Heritage Site.
He may submit a detailed action plan in this regard within 15 days for perusal of D-G,” read an order on transfer of the officers.