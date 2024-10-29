Animal tragedy in MP jungles: Four wild tuskers found dead, five others critical at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

BHOPAL: Four wild elephants (three females and one male) were found dead in the core jungle area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) under Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The four tuskers were part of a 13-strong herd. The health of at least five other elephants from the same herd is reportedly in very bad shape wherein they are unable to stand.

A team of veterinary specialists were rushed to render emergency medical care to the ill jumbos, along with a team of forensic experts from the School of Wildlife Forensic and Health, Jabalpur. This was confirmed by an official statement from the Madhya Pradesh forest department’s principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF-Wildlife).

Further, a team of the Madhya Pradesh forest department’s State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) – the wildlife crime investigation arm of the forest department – has also rushed to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to examine the animals' death.

Primary investigation by the BTR management suggests the possibility of the elephants having consumed a large amount of standing Kodo-Kutki crop (millet grains used as rice), which could have led to food poisoning.

The state forest department higher-ups in Bhopal said that a detailed on-the-spot probe will only lead to ascertain the real cause of the incident.

However, Bhopal-based wildlife and RTI activist Ajay Dubey, demanded a magisterial probe into the incident. He suspects that heavy use of pesticide in the standing crop, particularly paddy which was possibly consumed by the elephants, may have led to food poisoning.

The incident came to light at around 4 pm on Tuesday, when THE Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve patrolling teams found three tuskers lying in Salkhaniya-Charakvar jungles under the Khitauli range’s core area.

Intensifying the patrolling further led the team to find another elephant in similar condition a short distance away and five other elephants in extremely bad shape. Vets were immediately pressed into action, after which it was established that four elephants had died, while the health of five other elephants was deteriorating fast.