Factionalism surfaces among RG Kar junior docs

KOLKATA: Nearly three months after the brutal rape-murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in the heart of Kolkata, the protesting junior doctors face factionalism. A group of junior doctors has formed a new association, blaming the established West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) for deviating from the central demand for justice for the trainee doctor.
The new body, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Association (WBJDA), has alleged that many of its supporters were expelled in the name of “threat culture” at RG Kar Hospital. Over 50 medics were suspended on October 5 over an allegation that they were part of a “threat culture” at the state-run medical college. On October 22, the Calcutta High Court stayed their suspension.
The other faction has accused the WBJDA of being supporters of the ruling TMC. Rejecting the allegation, the new organization has questioned the sources of income of the WBJDF and demanded its balancesheet.
However, both organisations have demanded speedy trial in the case.
“We started the movement for justice, not for work cessation. False allegations of threat culture have been used against us, resulting in a flawed inquiry and unjust expulsion,” Dr Srish Chowdhury, an intern at RG Kar, said. He said those raising complaints against them are also part of the inquiry committee, which compromises the panel’s fairness.
“We are calling out to everyone against whom these fake allegations are levelled. This is terror culture, not threat culture,” said Dr Chowdhury.
“We would meet the chief minister to inform her about it. They (WBJDF) are creating a state of lawlessness in state-run healthcare establishments in the name of ‘justice for RG Kar’. We were the first who had launched a protest movement in the heinous case. We didn’t stop work but organised protests,” said junior doctor Shrish Chakraborty of WBJDA.
The new outfit has called for an impartial investigation, preferably led by a former high court judge, to ensure accountability. They argued that “politically-motivated” inquiries should not determine the fate of junior doctors.
“Since day one, the students’ protest was about justice. Now, it has turned into a proxy war on how Swasthya Bhawan can be controlled. People have moved away from the protest,” said Dr Sourav Kar, a junior doctor.
“We wanted change, but some ultra aggressive people hijacked the movement,” he added. On the other hand, the WBJDF members alleged that an unhealthy environment triggered by ‘threat culture’ prevailed in all medical colleges. The newly formed organisation of the junior doctors is the perpetrators of this culture, the front members have said. “We have already submitted evidence of threat culture sponsored by these perpetrators to the authorities concerned,” said WBJDF’s Dr Aniket Mahato.