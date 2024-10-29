‘Global N-monitoring system transparent’

Recent reports in Iran sparked speculation about a possible N-test. The CTBTO quickly clarified. Can you walk us through what happened and how the International Monitoring System (IMS) helps in such a situation?

The CTBTO’s International Monitoring System (IMS) is a global network of over 300 monitoring facilities, hosted by 89 countries. This network, currently more than 90% complete, uses seismic, infrasound, hydroacoustic, and radionuclide technologies to detect nuclear explosions anywhere in the world — above ground, under water, and underground.

In this case, 25 of our seismic stations picked up two seismic events on October 5 in the Semnan province of northern Iran. Our team in Vienna then analysed data and found that these events were consistent with previous earthquakes in the region, in 2015 and 2018. Using this data, our analysts can distinguish natural events from possible nuclear test explosions, and we share this reliable, verified data with all our member-states. This contributes to countering the spread of misinformation.