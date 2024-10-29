Government working on new procurement model to safeguard national security

NEW DELHI: The delays in the supply of the engines from the US have attracted the penalty clause. Also, lessons from the Rafale fighter aircraft Procurement process have triggered the government to work for a new procurement process shunning controversy and safeguarding national security information.

Highly placed sources confirmed that the penalty clause against the United States engine manufacturer General Electrics has been invoked for the delay in the supply of the engines contracted by India for Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

As per the penalty clause, reasonable compensation is sought by the aggrieved party.

The supplies are expected to start by March 2025 as confirmed by sources and it was discussed with the US at the highest levels.