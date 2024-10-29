Mahayuti using police machinery against Opposition candidates, says Raut; seeks DGP Shukla's removal

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday accused the ruling Mahayuti of using police machinery against the opposition's candidates in the Maharashtra assembly polls, and sought the removal of state DGP Rashmi Shukla.

Talking to reporters, Raut alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is resorting to attacks on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates, issuing threats to them and using police pressure to intimidate them as it fears that it would lose the state polls.

On Monday, Sena (UBT) leader Advay Hire was attacked in Malegaon Outer constituency in Nashik, allegedly by the "goons" of Sena minister and candidate Dada Bhuse, he said.

"Police have not taken any action against them so far. This is not restricted to Malegaon Outer alone. They (ruling Mahayuti) have used police machinery to carry out attacks," he said.