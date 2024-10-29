PM Modi hits out at Delhi, WB government for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hit out at Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme out of "political interests" and said he was pained that the elderly from these two states cannot avail free treatment under the expanded programme.

The prime minister on Tuesday extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

"I apologise to all the elderly aged above 70 years of Delhi and West Bengal that I cannot serve them. I would get to know about your pains and sufferings but I won't be able to help you," Modi said.

"The reason is that the governments in Delhi and West Bengal are not joining the scheme due to their political interests," he stated, adding the tendency to be oppressive against the sick people of one's own state for political interests does not align with the idea of humanity.

People aged above 70 will get free treatment in hospitals and they will be given 'the Ayushman Vaya Vandana' card, Modi said.

"I am able to serve the people of the country but the walls of the political profession are preventing me from serving the elderly people of Delhi and West Bengal," he said.

Elections in Delhi are due in 2025 and in West Bengal in 2026.