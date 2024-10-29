PM Modi launches India's first helicopter ambulance service at Rishikesh AIIMS

DEHRADUN: In a historic move to boost healthcare accessibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually launched India's first helicopter ambulance service at Rishikesh AIIMS. This innovative service aims to redefine trauma response by enabling rapid transportation of critical patients to hospitals within the crucial 'golden hour' window.

This innovative service is part of a larger initiative to enhance healthcare infrastructure across the country, with multiple projects worth over Rs 12,850 crore launched by PM Modi.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually addressed the launch of the helicopter ambulance service at AIIMS Rishikesh, stating:

"The initiation of the helicopter ambulance service at AIIMS Rishikesh will strengthen and modernize Uttarakhand's healthcare services. This service will be a lifesaver during crises, reaching areas inaccessible by road and providing timely assistance to those in need," CM Dhami said.

Dhami highlighted the challenges in reaching hospitals due to the state's difficult terrain, emphasizing that the fully-equipped helicopter ambulance will be a lifesaver for patients in remote areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that a toll-free number will soon be released, connecting all 13 district disaster management control rooms to facilitate emergency services.

"In our state's challenging terrain, patients often struggle to reach major hospitals. This helicopter ambulance, equipped with life-saving facilities, will be a lifesaver for patients in remote areas," said CM Dhami.

The service will operate like 108 ambulances, transporting patients from across the state to AIIMS, free of charge. Drone technology will also facilitate blood sample collection and medicine delivery to remote areas.

"We have successfully used drones to deliver medicine from AIIMS Rishikesh to Tehri in just 30 minutes during trials," CM Dhami added.

"Uttarakhand is set to witness a revolutionary change in healthcare accessibility, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas, with the introduction of helicopter ambulance services," declared Prof. Meenu Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh.

This game-changing initiative will benefit all districts in Uttarakhand and extend to select border areas of Uttar Pradesh, ensuring timely medical aid during disasters and emergencies. According to Prof. Singh, "This helicopter ambulance service will be a lifesaver, providing critical care when it's needed most."