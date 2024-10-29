Sikkim by-polls: Ruling SKM wins both seats uncontested
GUWAHATI: The candidates of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the by-elections to two seats uncontested on Tuesday after the candidates of the Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) opted out of the race.
The winners were Aditya Golay Tamang, the son of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Satish Chandra Rai.
Aditya was pitted against SDF’s Prem Bahadur Bhandari in a straight contest in the Soreng-Chakung seat after the nomination of Citizen Action Party candidate Pobin Hang Subba was rejected by the Election Commission on Monday. Bhandari withdrew his nomination on Tuesday.
Similarly, Satish was contesting from SDF’s Daniel Rai in the Namchi-Singhithang seat. Rai withdrew from the contest on Tuesday.
According to election officials, the SKM candidates will be declared winners at the end of the last date for withdrawal of nominations which is Wednesday.
A jubilant Aditya, who is a former MLA, told the media it was Bhandari’s individual decision. “I think he wants to come and join our programmes for the development of the Soreng-Chakung constituency,” Aditya said.
On the rejection of Subba’s nomination, he said, “It happened on technical grounds. The RO (returning officer) is the right person to comment on this.”
The CM had won from Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock seats in this year’s Assembly elections which were held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls. Later, he vacated the Soreng-Chakung seat, necessitating the by-poll.
His wife, Krishna Kumari Rai, had also won the Assembly polls from the Namchi-Singhithang seat but she resigned later. This necessitated the by-poll to the seat.
Aditya said the SKM workers were confident that they might not have to face the elections in Soreng-Chakung but “I was more on the side of contesting the polls”.
“In the general elections, we secured 10,480 votes for our party president Mr Prem Singh Golay sir in the Soreng-Chakung seat. We were quite confident of breaking that record. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do it,” Aditya said.
He added they would have to engage with the youth, try to understand their problems and work accordingly.