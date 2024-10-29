Sikkim by-polls: Ruling SKM wins both seats uncontested

GUWAHATI: The candidates of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the by-elections to two seats uncontested on Tuesday after the candidates of the Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) opted out of the race.

The winners were Aditya Golay Tamang, the son of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Satish Chandra Rai.

Aditya was pitted against SDF’s Prem Bahadur Bhandari in a straight contest in the Soreng-Chakung seat after the nomination of Citizen Action Party candidate Pobin Hang Subba was rejected by the Election Commission on Monday. Bhandari withdrew his nomination on Tuesday.

Similarly, Satish was contesting from SDF’s Daniel Rai in the Namchi-Singhithang seat. Rai withdrew from the contest on Tuesday.

According to election officials, the SKM candidates will be declared winners at the end of the last date for withdrawal of nominations which is Wednesday.