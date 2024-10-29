Srinagar Diary | Omar takes statehood restoration plea to Delhi

Omar takes statehood restoration plea to Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi last week with the one point agenda of restoration of statehood. After J&K cabinet, which comprises CM, Deputy Chief Minister and four ministers, passed a resolution on restoration of statehood, Omar in his meetings with PM, HM, DM and Transport minister handed over draft of the resolution to them and sought early restoration of statehood to J&K.
Govt to conduct security audit of all infra projects
After the October 24 militant attack on an under-construction site at Gagangir in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district left seven persons including five migrant workers dead, the government would be conducting the security audit of all infrastructure projects in the Union Territory. While chairing a security review meeting, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed police to conduct a security audit of all infrastructure projects in J&K. Police has been directed to ensure stringent security measures and tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for the safety of workers.
NC MLA detained at airport, later released
The ruling National Conference MLA Bashir Ahmed Veeri was briefly detained at Srinagar airport on Sunday after pistol rounds were found in his luggage. Veeri, who was travelling from an Indigo flight to Jammu, was detained after two live rounds of pistol were found from his baggage after detection by X-ray scan at Srinagar airport. As police officers began questioning him in the airport, NC MLA told officials that he had got a licence for the pistol and two rounds of pistol were mistakenly placed in the luggage. “I had been using the bag in which I keep the pistol at home. I had taken the pistol out from the bag but in haste, two pistol rounds remained,” Veeri said.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com