Srinagar Diary | Omar takes statehood restoration plea to Delhi

Govt to conduct security audit of all infra projects

After the October 24 militant attack on an under-construction site at Gagangir in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district left seven persons including five migrant workers dead, the government would be conducting the security audit of all infrastructure projects in the Union Territory. While chairing a security review meeting, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed police to conduct a security audit of all infrastructure projects in J&K. Police has been directed to ensure stringent security measures and tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for the safety of workers.

NC MLA detained at airport, later released

The ruling National Conference MLA Bashir Ahmed Veeri was briefly detained at Srinagar airport on Sunday after pistol rounds were found in his luggage. Veeri, who was travelling from an Indigo flight to Jammu, was detained after two live rounds of pistol were found from his baggage after detection by X-ray scan at Srinagar airport. As police officers began questioning him in the airport, NC MLA told officials that he had got a licence for the pistol and two rounds of pistol were mistakenly placed in the luggage. “I had been using the bag in which I keep the pistol at home. I had taken the pistol out from the bag but in haste, two pistol rounds remained,” Veeri said.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com