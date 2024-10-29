Tensions flare in Uttarakhand's Kirtinagar over alleged religious conversion

DEHRADUN: Hindu organizations vandalized shops belonging to a specific community in Kirtinagar town of Tehri district, on allegations of religious conversion. The mob then stormed the Kirtinagar police station, sparking chaos.

The incident follows recent allegations of 'love jihad' and religious conversion involving a minor in the Kirtinagar area. A youth from the minority community was accused of converting the minor, leading to heightened tensions in the region.

A minor girl's disappearance from her home late Monday night has sparked widespread outrage among local residents in Kirtinagar. The community's anger was palpable in Kirtinagar market and police station on Tuesday.

"We will find the girl and bring her back by evening," assured Kirtinagar Police to the family and local residents.

However, local residents have issued a stern warning: "If the girl is not returned safely and promptly, and action is not taken against the accused, we will resort to intense protests." The police are under pressure to act swiftly and efficiently to resolve the situation.

"A case has been registered against the accused youth under POCSO and other relevant sections for allegedly pressuring a minor girl for religious conversion, based on the complaint filed by the girl's mother," Station House Officer Devraj Sharma of Kirtinagar Police station told The New Indian Express.

"Three police teams have been dispatched to potential locations to investigate the girl's disappearance," said SHO Sharma. "Our teams are working diligently to ensure the girl's safe return and the accused's arrest," he added.

On Monday afternoon, a large crowd led by BJP leader Lakhpat Bhandari gathered outside the police station to express outrage over the recent surge in criminal incidents. Bhandari emphasized, "We will not allow the peaceful and religious atmosphere of the hills to be tarnished in any way."

This protest underscores the escalating concern among locals regarding the alarming rise in crime rate. Moreover, the alleged involvement of a specific community in nearly every other incident has further inflamed anger among residents.

Earlier this month, another incident came to light when a video surfaced, showing a group of men in Chamoli district allegedly threatening Muslims and ordering them to vacate the area, prompting widespread outrage.

Last week, a violent clash erupted in Uttarkashi, resulting in 27 injured individuals, including seven police personnel. The chaos unfolded during a protest staged by a Hindu organization demanding the demolition of a local mosque on the grounds that it was constructed on government land.

In solidarity with the 'Jan Akrosh' rally organized by Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan, markets in Uttarkashi, Dunda, Bhatwadi, and Joshiyada remained shuttered.