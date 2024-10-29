Two workers including locomotive operator killed, eight injured in Patna metro site accident

PATNA: At least two workers, including a locomotive operator, were killed, and eight others injured at the Patna Metro construction site near the NIT exit on Ashok Rajpath in the state capital late on Monday night.

According to unconfirmed sources, three workers may have died in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Manoj, Vijay, and Shyam Babu, all natives of Odisha. Sources suggested that those killed included a TVM operator, a locomotive operator, and a worker.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that “two workers were killed in the mishap,” adding that the injured had been admitted to a local hospital. Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra also confirmed that eight injured workers were receiving treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).