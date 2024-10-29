Uncle too made same mistake: Ajit Pawar

Baramati will witness a high-voltage Pawar-versus-Pawar drama like in the Lok Sabha elections. Ajit Pawar’s spouse Sunetra Pawar lost the election against Supriya by over 1,50,000 votes. In the Baramati segment, Supriya got the lead of over 58,000 votes, in a constituency from where Ajit Pawar had been elected MLA seven times.

Ajit Pawar got emotional while speaking at Baramati. He said it is true that the family should not be divided. “I have accepted my mistake several times. People who are sitting here also voted for Supriya because it was said in Baramati that they would vote for Supriya for Lok Sabha while voting for me in the assembly. So, people of Baramati should stand with the people who are doing development, not politics,” said the NCP leader.