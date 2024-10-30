3 terrorists who ambushed Army vehicle in Akhnoor killed

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Tuesday gunned down two militants holed up a forest area in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu, taking the number of terrorists killed in the two-hour encounter near the Line of Control (LoC) to three, officials said.

One of the three terrorists who fired at an ambulance that was part of an army convoy moving near the LoC on Monday morning was killed by evening in the operation in which the Army used unarmed vehicles, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and BMP-II combat vehicles.

“Two militants, who were holed up in the dense forest of Battal in Akhnoor since Monday, were killed in the gunfight by security forces on Tuesday morning. Another militant was killed by security forces during the search operation in the area on Monday,” Major General Sameer Srivastava, GoC of 10 Infantry Division, told reporters

The militants, who were well-armed and wearing combat dress, had fired at an army ambulance that was part of the army convoy in Asan area of Akhnoor. Army’s Quick Respect Team (QRT) prevented any loss of life and forced militants to flee into the jungle area, where they were trapped in the cordon.