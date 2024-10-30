Air India's Delhi-Indore-Mumbai flight receives hoax bomb threat; FIR registered

INDORE: A message claiming a bomb had been placed on Air India's flight from Delhi to Mumbai via Indore was posted on a social media platform which later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Wednesday.

The Indore police in Madhya Pradesh have registered a case in this connection against an unidentified person, they said.

The "threatening message" that a pipe bomb was placed in Air India's flight AI 636 was posted on an X social media account at 5.08 pm on Tuesday, an Aerodrome police station officer said quoting a complaint by a local official of the airline.

The flight, arriving from Delhi, had already left for Mumbai from Indore at 4.38 pm, he said.