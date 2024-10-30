Ajit blames RR Patil over Rs 70K cr irrigation scam

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday opened the decade-old irrigation ‘scam’ projected at Rs 70,000 crore and claimed that his colleague and former home minister late RR Patil was responsible for initiating an open inquiry involving him.

Ajit said he was surprised when he learnt that his cabinet colleague and “friend” Patil signed on the file initiating the inquiry. The deputy CM was campaigning for his party candidate Sanjaya Kaka Patil, who is contesting against late RR Patil’s son Rohit Patil in Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal in Sangli district.

“This happened when the Congress-NCP government in 2014 was on its last legs. Then, we withdrew support to the Congress CM Prithviraj Chavan-led government and later President’s rule was imposed. The file then went to the governor who refused to sign it, saying the next elected government will take a decision. “When the BJP government came to power, then CM Fadnavis called me at his residence and showed me the file that was signed by Patil, which I think Patil did purely to defame me,” Ajit said.