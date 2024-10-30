Belgian paraglider killed after mid-air collision in Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA: A Belgian paraglider was killed after colliding mid-air with another paraglider in Bir-Billing while they were practising for the upcoming Paragliding World Cup 2024 in the Himachal Pradesh town, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday when the two paragliders took off separately.

Feyarets' body has been spotted but is yet to be recovered from the forest.

The other paraglider, who suffered injuries and has been taken to hospital, got entangled in the trees and was rescued. His nationality is yet to be ascertained, police officials said.

Feyarets, known only by one name, was a free flying paraglider in his mid-sixties, they said. This is not the first time tragedy has struck the famed slopes of Bir-Billing.