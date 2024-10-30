Delhi Waqf Board report sparks uproar during JPC meet for 2nd straight day

NEW DELHI: The meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill witnessed tense moments for the second consecutive day after Delhi Waqf Board supported the Bill 2024 on Tuesday.

Delhi Waqf Board administrator IAS Ashwini Kumar supported the Bill, while the Opposition members called his stand “illegal”.

The Opposition MPs argued that according to the law, non-Muslims should not be on Waqf boards and the Delhi Waqf Board administrator is not a Muslim. However, BJP MPs blunted the argument saying that the administrator was appointed while Arvind Kejriwal was the chief minister.

However, JPC chairperson Jagadambika Pal conceded to the Opposition’s demand that a representative of the Delhi government should also be allowed to table its presentation on Waqf Board to the panel.