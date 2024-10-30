HIV outbreak hits Uttarakhand's Ramnagar: 19 youth test positive

DEHRADUN: More than a dozen youth in Ramnagar, Nainital district, Uttarakhand, have contracted HIV/AIDS due to their involvement with a 17-year-old girl addicted to heroin, sending shockwaves throughout the region.

"This is a disturbing trend, and we're taking immediate action," said a District Health Officer. "The girl's addiction led to this unfortunate situation, and we're working to provide counselling and support."

The 17-year-old girl, reportedly addicted to heroin, engaged in physical relationships with the youths to fund her addiction. As the youths began falling ill, hospital tests confirmed the HIV diagnosis.

Nainital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Harish Chandra Pant, expressed concern over a sudden spike in HIV cases in the region. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Pant revealed, "Typically, around 20 HIV positive cases are detected annually. However, within just five months this year, 19 new cases have been reported."

He emphasized that the authorities have taken this incident seriously and initiated counseling services across various areas to address the issue. "This sudden increase in HIV cases is alarming, especially considering the usual annual numbers", said Dr Pant, adding that the district health department is now working to provide support and education to the affected communities.

"Over the past 17 months, 45 individuals in Ramnagar have tested HIV positive, sparking concern among health officials," revealed a senior health department source.

"As youths began falling ill, hospital tests confirmed they were HIV positive," the source added. "What's even more disturbing is that several of these individuals were married, and their spouses have also contracted the disease."

"A startling revelation has emerged in the Ramnagar HIV outbreak, where multiple youth contracted the disease without realizing they shared a common link," said a health official.

"These young men had no idea they were exposed to HIV through the same 17-year-old girl," explained a counsellor. "During counseling sessions, we discovered that they all had physical relationships with her, unaware of her smack addiction."

"The girl, struggling with addiction, engaged in these relationships to fund her habit," the counselor revealed. "Unfortunately, the youths became easy prey."