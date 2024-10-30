India, China complete disengagement at Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh; troops exchange sweets on Diwali

NEW DELHI: Troop disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following a key agreement firmed up between India and China has been completed and patrolling will commence soon at these points, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday.

Exchange of sweets between the sides will take place on Diwali tomorrow, they said.

The sources added that verification post-disengagement is in progress and patrolling modalities are to be decided between ground commanders.

Talks will continue at the local commander level, an Army source said.

On October 25, Army sources here said the process was likely to get completed by October 28-29.