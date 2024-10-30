Lawyers, cops pitched battle at Ghaziabad court

NEW DELHI: The Ghaziabad’s District and Sessions Court turned into a battleground following clashes between lawyers and cops over a bail hearing on Tuesday.

The clashes broke out when a group of lawyers, pressing for a priority hearing on an anticipatory bail plea, entered into an alteration with District Judge Anil Kumar, who insisted on going by the case list sequence. The judge then called cops to restore order.

They used batons to disperse the lawyers who were raising slogans against the judge. While some lawyers were injured, cops claimed that a police outpost was set ablaze by the protesting mob.

Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra said cops used minimal force when the lawyers tried to assault the judge. Former Bar Association chief Nahar Singh Yadav submitted a complaint to Allahabad HC.