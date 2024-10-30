MP Pappu Yadav's wife Ranjeet Ranjan distances from his statement against Lawrence Bishnoi gang

PATNA: Rajya Sabha Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Wednesday asserted that she or her family had nothing to do with the statement of her husband and Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav’s statement against notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Pappu who won from Purnea in the last Lok Sabha election as an Independent candidate had challenged Lawrence Bishnoi for his threats to film star Salman Khan by claiming that he could finish off the gangster’s entire network within 24 hours if he was given a free hand.

NCP leader Baba Siddiqui’s murder in Mumbai was also linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang as the former was close to Salman Khan who earned the gang`s wrath for his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

“Pappu ji and I have different political careers, and we have differences between us. For the last one-and-a-half or two years, we are also staying separately", Pappu’s wife and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet remarked in response to a media query.

“Whatever statement he has made, my children or I have nothing to do with it,” she asserted.