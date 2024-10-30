MP Pappu Yadav's wife Ranjeet Ranjan distances from his statement against Lawrence Bishnoi gang

PATNA: Rajya Sabha Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Wednesday asserted that she or her family had nothing to do with the statement of her husband and Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav’s statement against notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Pappu who won from Purnea in the last Lok Sabha election as an Independent candidate had challenged Lawrence Bishnoi for his threats to film star Salman Khan by claiming that he could finish off the gangster’s entire network within 24 hours if he was given a free hand.
NCP leader Baba Siddiqui’s murder in Mumbai was also linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang as the former was close to Salman Khan who earned the gang`s wrath for his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
“Pappu ji and I have different political careers, and we have differences between us. For the last one-and-a-half or two years, we are also staying separately", Pappu’s wife and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet remarked in response to a media query.
“Whatever statement he has made, my children or I have nothing to do with it,” she asserted.
The former Supaul MP said that the life threat issued to her husband by Lawrence Bishnoi gang was a law and order issue, adding that the government should look into them. “On his statement, my family or I have nothing to do with it,” she added.
A few days later after Baba’s assassination, Pappu went to Mumbai and met the slain leader’s son Zeeshan Siddique and also expressed his wish to meet Salman but was unable to do so due to the actor’s busy schedule.
Pappu had shared his meeting with Zeeshan on social media ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).
“I wanted to reassure him (Salman) that ‘I am there’. I had a long conversation with him over the phone. He is fearless and brave and has given the first priority to his work and humanity. I told him I am with you in every situation’,” he had commented on ‘X’.
Pappu also wrote to union home minister Amit Shah, seeking Z-category security in view of the threatening call from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.