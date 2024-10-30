Nod to 19 innovative projects worth Rs 2K cr

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Tuesday said India is increasingly achieving self-reliance in its defence sector, highlighting initiatives that bolster indigenous defence technologies and operational efficiency within the armed forces.

Singh made the remarks while inaugurating the third edition of the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI 3.0) challenge and the 13th Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC 13) during the ‘Swavlamban’ seminar hosted by the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

He said that in the last two sessions of ‘Swavlamban’ “Indian Navy has received over 2,000 proposals from Indian industries under the SPRINT challenges, which were unveiled during Swavlamban 1.0 in July 2022.”