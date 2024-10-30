Nation

One dead, several injured in West Bengal oil manufacturing unit blaze

At least 11 fire tenders were pressed into service at the factory in Badubazar area of Barasat.
Representational image
Representational image
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KOLKATA: One person died and a few others were injured after a fire broke out at an oil manufacturing unit in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At least 11 fire tenders were pressed into service at the factory in Badubazar area of Barasat.

"It seems a few people are stuck inside the factory. The cause of the fire is not yet known," an officer of the state fire department told PTI.

Locals are also assisting the fire brigade personnel in the rescue work, he said.

The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital.

West Bengal
Fire accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com