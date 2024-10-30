Poll time and it’s all in the family for Jharkhand parties

RANCHI: Many political stalwarts in Jharkhand have roped in their wives, daughters and daughters-in-law to save their ground. There are different reasons for roping in women on the seats earlier represented by others for years. Besides, there is also the fear of turf loss.

For the first time, two daughters-in-law of Jharkhand’s biggest political family, the Sorens, are busy building and protecting their political base. Then, there is the question of political legacy in the case of RJD minister Satyanand Bhokta, former chief minister Raghuvar Das and former MLA Samaresh Singh.