Poll time and it’s all in the family for Jharkhand parties

RANCHI: Many political stalwarts in Jharkhand have roped in their wives, daughters and daughters-in-law to save their ground. There are different reasons for roping in women on the seats earlier represented by others for years. Besides, there is also the fear of turf loss.
For the first time, two daughters-in-law of Jharkhand’s biggest political family, the Sorens, are busy building and protecting their political base. Then, there is the question of political legacy in the case of RJD minister Satyanand Bhokta, former chief minister Raghuvar Das and former MLA Samaresh Singh.
The first such prominent face is Purnima Das Sahu, the daughter-in-law of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das. She is contesting from Jamshedpur East. Raghubar Das won the seat from 1995 to 2014, becoming the chief minister. Das was defeated by former minister and BJP rebel Saryu Roy in 2019, following which he was made Odisha governor. However, the BJP expressed confidence in his daughter-in-law Purnima, who is contesting against former MP Ajay Kumar.
Another such candidate is RJD’s Chatra candidate Rashmi Prakash, the daughter-in-law of minister Satyanand Bhokta. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste, but Bhoktas have now been included in Scheduled Tribe, he would not be able to contest from the seat anymore.
In order to save his political ground, Bhokta married his son off to a Scheduled Tribe girl, Rashmi Prakash, and managed a representation for her from the seat. Rashmi Prakash is now contesting against LJP candidate Janardan Paswan. Another name is Deepika Pandey Singh, who is the daughter-in-law of former minister in united Bihar, Awadh Bihari Singh. Singh won the election for the first time in 2019 on the Congress ticket, and is fielded again this time against BJP’s Ashok Bhagat.
Meera Munda, wife of former Union Minister Ajun Munda, has been fielded by the BJP from Potka Assembly seat. Her chance came as Munda was reluctant to contest this time and wanted his wife to replace him on traditional seat, Kharsawan, where she has been active.
High-profile names
Kalpana & Sita Soren: After the death of Shibu Soren’s elder son Durga Soren in 2009, his wife Sita was elected. She left the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls and joined BJP and earned her candidature from unreserved Jamtara seat. On the other hand, Kalpana Soren, wife of CM Hemant Soren, entered politics this year and won Gandey by-polls. She is fielded again. Purnima Neeraj Singh & Ragini Singh: Two daughters-in-law of a family are up against each other in Jharia.