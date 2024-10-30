Rajasthan government recalls school books citing controversial content on 2002 Godhra riots

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has recalled certain textbooks distributed in state-run schools that carried critical references to the 2002 Godhra incident in Gujarat.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar attacked the previous Congress administration, claiming that the textbooks in question “glorified the killers.” He stated that this controversial material was misleading for students, and its removal aims to ensure they receive the right education. The Rajasthan government has consequently ordered the recall of four textbooks from government schools.

In particular, a chapter titled “9 Long Years” in the book 'Invisible People – Story of Hope and Courage' describes the Godhra train fire as a terrorist conspiracy. The BJP government has now launched a campaign against the former Congress administration over the issue.

Minister Dilawar elaborated, saying, “When these books were reviewed, we found that they included misleading information about the Godhra incident. Criminals were portrayed positively, and an attempt was made to glorify the incident’s perpetrators. This is unacceptable, the controversial books have been recalled to prevent students from being exposed to such topics.”