Ranchi Diary | ‘Mummy-Papa, Vote Do’ campaign

‘Rise of Muslims in state simple mathematics’

Assam CM and Co-election in-charge for Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has termed the rise in Mulsim population in Jharkhand as ‘simple mathematics,’ alleging that the Muslim population in the state is increasing and the tribal population is decreasing. He claimed infiltration is the reason behind the rise in the Muslim population. According to Himanta, not every Muslim is an infiltrator, but how come population of Muslims increases every 5 years? “Is a family giving birth to 10-12 children? If not, then people are coming from outside. This is simple mathematics,” said the Assam CM.

PM Modi to address poll rally in Garhwa on Nov 4

With all parties ramping up their preparations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Garhwa on November 4. This will be his first election rally in Jharkhand after the announcement of Assembly poll dates. BJP sources indicate that the Prime Minister will hold 7 election rallies across the state. The state unit BJP has already submitted a proposal to the central leadership to organize at least 7 of PM Modi’s rallies in Jharkhand, they said. Of these, 4 are expected to take place in the first phase and 3 in the second phase. The 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand will be contested over two phases.

