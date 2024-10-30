Teenager beheaded over 40-year-old land dispute in UP's Jaunpur

JAUNPUR: A 17-year-old boy was beheaded with a sword in a fight over a piece of land in Kabiruddinpur village of this district on Wednesday, police said.

The dispute over the land is 40 years old and the matter is currently in a civil court, according to district administration officials.

While District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra suspended Lekhpal (local revenue officer) Jagdish Yadav, a report has been sent to the administration for action against Revenue Inspector Munni Lal, who oversees the area, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma said the violence was a consequence of the dispute between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav.

"Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing grass from the disputed land ahead of Diwali this morning that flared up the tension," he said. "During the confrontation, Ramesh attacked Anurag Yadav, son of Ramjeet Yadav, with a sword and decapitated him," he added. Lalta Yadav was arrested after the incident and a hunt is on for his son Ramesh.