Terror attacks in J&K: Security forces find terrorists using high-end weapons

NEW DELHI: After the recent wave of terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, security agencies have found that terrorists were equipped with high-tech gadgets and attachments making their weapons deadlier, officials said, adding that they discovered the gun attachments like ballistic calculators, image-rangefinders, night vision devices and gun-mounted cameras.

Giving details of the recent attacks on the army and civilians, security personnel, who are part of the anti-terror operations in J&K, said, in the firing incidents, terrorists had managed to shoot their targets with greater accuracy even from a considerable distance.

As the security agencies recovered weapons from the possession of slain terrorists, it was found that M4 guns are equipped with thermal rifle scopes featuring high-resolution video, WiFi capabilities, GPS, image stabilisation, and rangefinders, they said.

They went on to add that from the footage and photos available with the forces and intelligence agencies, it appeared that the guns used by terrorists also have ballistic calculators and may include gun-mounted cameras to record shooting incidents.