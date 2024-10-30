Will Omar move Art 370 resolution in 1st House session from Nov 4?

SRINAGAR: The first session of newly elected Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be held in Srinagar from November 4. The session, which will start with election of Speaker and address of Lt Governor, will last for five days.

It remains to be seen whether the Omar Abdullah-led NC government would pass a resolution on Article 370 restoration in the first Assembly session as was promised by Omar during the election campaigning for Assembly polls.

The schedule for the first Assembly session was released by Protem Speaker Mubarak Gul after approval from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The session will begin at 10.30 am on November 4 to elect the Assembly speaker.

Senior National Conference leaders and former ministers Abdur Rahim Rather and Ali Mohammad Sagar are hot favourites for the Speaker’s post. Sources said the Speaker may be elected unopposed as BJP may vote in favour of the Speaker in return for being offered Deputy Speaker’s post.