Congress pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid rich tributes to her and shared a quote from the former Prime Minister about serving the country until her last breath. “Humble tributes to India’s first woman Prime Minister and our ideal, Indira Gandhi ji, on her martyrdom day,” he said. Kharge noted that Indira Gandhi played a pivotal role in maintaining India’s unity and integrity, building a strong and progressive nation through her determination, efficient leadership, and vision.

Congress General Secretary and Indira Gandhi’s granddaughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed her respects, saying, “Your dedication to the country, your sacrifice; the lessons learnt from you and the values you imparted will always be our guide. Salute to your martyrdom.”

K.C. Venugopal, Congress General Secretary of Organisation, also honoured her memory, saying, “Remembering the supreme sacrifice made by Smt. Indira Gandhi ji, our stalwart PM who gave up her life for the unity and integrity of India.” He added, “She stood up to all kinds of forces that threatened our national interest, be it enemies across the border or those that brought extremist elements into our society. Her tenure transformed the life of every single Indian, her contributions have stood the test of time and she is fondly remembered across the country even today.”

The Congress party, from its official X handle, commemorated Indira Gandhi, saying, “India’s first woman Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi, is an example of strength, dedication, courage, and powerful leadership. Hundreds of salutations on the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi ji who gave her all for the unity and integrity of the country.”

Several other Congress leaders also paid homage to Indira Gandhi, recognising her enduring legacy and dedication to the nation.