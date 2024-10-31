Death toll of wild elephants rises to 10 at MP’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

BHOPAL: The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in the tiger state Madhya Pradesh, continued to report deaths of wild elephants for the third successive day on Thursday.

Two more elephants who were under treatment since Tuesday, died, despite efforts by teams of veterinary experts on Thursday.

With the two fresh deaths reported on Thursday, as many as 10 jumbos forming part of the 13-strong elephant herd have died since Tuesday in the Salkhaniya jungles of the BTR.