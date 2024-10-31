Identify urban Naxals and unmask them, says PM Modi in his National Unity Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that some forces in and outside India are trying to destabilise the country and spread anarchy to create a negative image of the nation in the world.
He was addressing a gathering near the iconic Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district after paying floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister.
Since 2014, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary has been celebrated on October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', or National Unity Day.
"Some forces in and outside India are trying to destabilise the country and spread anarchy to create a negative image of the nation in the world. They are trying to divide the country on caste lines and are against a developed India," said the PM.
He urged the people of the country to identify this nexus of "urban naxals," which he said is trying to break the country.
"As Naxalism is ending in jungles, a new model of urban Naxals is raising its head. Today urban Naxals target even those who say that you will remain safe if you remain united. We have to identify urban Naxals and unmask them," he said.
Though there were people who were sceptical of India's unification, Sardar Patel made it possible, said Modi, adding that the country will celebrate Patel's 150th birth anniversary for the next two years.
"Our nation is moving towards implementation of 'one nation, one secular civil code' which will strengthen our country. We are trying to roll out the 'one nation, one election' initiative, which will strengthen our democracy, he said.
"For the first time in 70 years, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has taken oath on the Constitution," he said, adding that due to the government's efforts in the past 10 years, Naxalism is counting its last breath in India.
Meanwhile, Modi criticised the opposition, claiming that for 70 years, BR Ambedkar's Constitution was not fully implemented and accusing "those who chant the name of the Constitution of insulting it."
"Today the whole country is happy that after seven decades of independence, the resolution of one country and one constitution has been fulfilled. This is my biggest tribute to Sardar Saheb. For 70 years, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution was not implemented in the entire country. Those who chant the name of the Constitution have insulted it so much," Modi said.
He attributed this failure to the "wall of Article 370" in Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that "Article 370 has been buried forever."
"The reason was the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 has been buried forever. For the first time, voting was done without discrimination in this assembly election. For the first time, the Chief Minister of that place has taken oath on the Constitution of India," the prime minister remarked.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on his 150th birth anniversary, stating that Patel's work continues to inspire future generations.
After honouring Patel, he administered the Unity Oath and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at the Parade Ground in Kevadia.
