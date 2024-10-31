Indian & Swiss railways renew ties in four key areas

NEW DELHI: The Indian and Swiss railways have renewed an agreement for collaboration on four key areas, including tunnelling and track maintenance.

The agreement could enhance technical cooperation between the two countries, ultimately improving the efficiency and reliability of railway services in India.

The Ministry of Railways, in a statement, noted that Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw and Albert Roesti, the Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport and Communications of Switzerland, signed the MoU formally through video-conferencing.

Roesti explained how Switzerland’s advanced railway technology could be beneficial for India, while Vaishnaw underscored the advantages of the MoU for Indian Railways, highlighting areas such as technology, track maintenance, management and construction, and reaffirming the Indian government’s commitment to enhancing Indian Railways.

Additionally, a Joint Working Group (JWG) has been established to facilitate collaboration between representatives of Indian and Swiss railways. The JWG convened two meetings prior to the MoU signing to discuss freight and passenger cars, railway electrification equipment, railway station modernisation, and tunnelling technology.

At the recent JWG meeting, the Indian side showcased ongoing capital expenditure initiatives, pointing to significant investment opportunities in the sector for Swiss firms.