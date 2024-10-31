Modi inaugurates Rs 284 cr projects on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Rs 284 crore worth of projects at Ekta Nagar on the Narmada river, marking the eve of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary and the sixth anniversary of the Statue of Unity project.

After arriving at Ekta Nagar in the evening, the PM inaugurated several projects including Rajwadu Bhavan, which showcases royal heritage, and the Tribal Museum. Additional upgrades include traffic circles, ten smart bus stops, a CESL-car charging port, and a 4 MW solar project valued at Rs 23.26 crore.

The initiatives aim to enhance global appeal and provide world-class facilities for visitors to the Statue of Unity.

Among the major facilities the PM inaugurated are a new 50-bed sub-district hospital, an ICU-on-wheels, a 4 MW solar project, traffic circles, smart bus stops, and a CESL car charging port. The hospital, built at a cost of Rs 22 crore, will deliver critical medical services with facilities like a trauma center, gynaecology and operating theaters, an ICU, CT scan, special wards, and an ambulance service. Additionally, two ICU-on-wheels was also launched for immediate medical assistance.

Other key projects include a Rs 75 crore sewage treatment plant to manage waste for over 4,000 homes, government quarters, and hospitality sites, enhancing public health. He will also initiate the Fire Staff Residential Quarters and the Sardar Sarovar Dam Experience Centre, which will feature six galleries showcasing the dam’s operations, impact, and progress. Besides, a world-class bonsai garden dedicated to sustainable development and biodiversity conservation will begin construction, celebrating the art and heritage of bonsai.