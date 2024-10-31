NSA Ajit Doval speaks to US counterpart, welcome progress in bilateral partnership

WASHINGTON: In a significant diplomatic engagement, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, discussing critical regional security developments and emphasising the necessity for ongoing efforts to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

The dialogue underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, marked by shared democratic values and mutual interests, the White House stated in an official press release.

The two leaders "welcomed progress in the bilateral partnership, including through the upcoming Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) Intersessional and Indian Ocean Dialogue."

They also explored avenues for enhanced collaboration in pivotal areas such as clean energy supply chains and defence cooperation, reflecting a commitment to deepen ties amid evolving global challenges.

India-US relations have evolved into a "global strategic partnership," with a focus on shared democratic principles and a convergence of interests spanning various sectors.