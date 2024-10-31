Omar Abdullah decides to skip L-G function

SRINAGAR: In the first sign of “defiance” towards Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the ruling National Conference (NC) has decided not to attend the celebration of the Foundation Day of Union Territory to be organised by the Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

Though the Centre scrapped J&K’s special status and downgraded and bifurcated erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019, it was formally converted into a UT on October 31, 2019.

Since then, the L-G administration has been annually celebrating the UT’s Foundation Day of the UT and organising functions on the day. Sinha has directed all the authorities to make all arrangements for the grand celebration.

However, the ruling NC, which won 42 out of 90 Assembly seats in recently held elections and has the support of five independents and six Congress legislators, has decided against attending the function.

Senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq, a close confidant of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, said no NC members would attend the UT Day function to be organised by the L-G.