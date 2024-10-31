Nation

Palghar man held for killing wife over suspicion of infidelity

Accused Swapnil Tawre, a resident of the Naringi locality in the Virar area recently slit the throat of his wife Roshni (28) and strangulated her.
Maharashtra Police arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife suspecting that she was not faithful to him.
PALGHAR: Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife suspecting that she was not faithful to him, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Swapnil Tawre, a resident of the Naringi locality in the Virar area recently slit the throat of his wife Roshni (28) and strangulated her.

The couple has a five-year-old child, the official said.

Quoting the complaint by Roshni's father, the official said this was the victim's second marriage, following a mutual separation from her first.

Swapnil suspected Roshni of infidelity, the official added.

