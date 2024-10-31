You're doing wrong: Delhi man reprimanded by delivery agent for ordering chicken biryani before Diwali

In a surprising incident in Delhi, a Reddit user recounted being reprimanded by a food delivery agent for ordering chicken biryani just before Diwali. After verifying the order with an OTP, the agent told him, "Ye bhot galat kar rahe ho aap," implying that eating meat during the festival was inappropriate and suggesting he choose something "clean" instead.

The customer felt uneasy and guilty about the incident, concerned about potential food tampering and considering whether to report the agent. However, he hesitated due to fear of retaliation, knowing the agent had his contact details and address.

This incident has sparked discussions online about moral policing, with many users criticizing the agent's unsolicited advice and suggesting he should refuse to deliver non-vegetarian items if he disagrees. The situation highlights the conflict between personal beliefs and food choices during cultural events like Diwali.