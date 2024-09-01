11 candidates die in Jharkhand Police recruitment drive as physical test turns deadly

The excise constable recruitment drive in Jharkhand turned into a 'race for death' after as many as 11 candidates died while attempting to clear the physical test required for selection.

The candidates were required to run 10 km in the scorching heat, which has proved fatal for some. Over 100 other candidates fainted and were admitted to hospitals while undergoing the physical tests.

Doctors suspect that some candidates may have used stimulant drugs or energy drinks to enhance their performance, which could have led to suffocation or cardiac arrests. Extreme heat and prolonged standing in line have also been cited as contributing factors to these incidents.

According to Jharkhand police, as of August 30, 2024, a total of 1,27,772 candidates participated in the drive, with 78,023 candidates, including 21,582 women, qualifying.

The recruitment process began on August 22 and will continue until September 3. The physical test is being conducted at seven locations across the state.

Unfortunately, some aspirants died during the test, leading to the lodging of Unnatural Death (UD) cases. Efforts are underway to determine the exact causes of their deaths, police said.

“During the recruitment process, a total of 11 candidates have lost their lives, which includes one in Ranchi, two in Giridih, two in Hazaribagh, four in Palamu, and one each in Musabani and Sahibganj,” said IG (Operations) AV Homkar.

The reasons for their deaths are yet to be ascertained, and further action is being taken following the lodging of UD cases, he added.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, adequate arrangements, including medical teams, medicines, ambulances, and drinking water, have been ensured at all centres. A decision has also been made to conduct the race at 4:30 am instead of making candidates run in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the BJP criticised the Hemant Soren government, questioning whether the administration is distributing jobs or deaths among the candidates.

“Due to the mismanagement and stubbornness of the Hemant Soren government, the excise constable recruitment process has now become a 'race of death'. In this 'race of death', 10 unemployed youths of the state have died untimely,” wrote State BJP President Babulal Marandi on his social media account X.

Candidates are being made to stand in queues from midnight and run in the scorching sun the next day, he added.

Marandi also alleged that adequate health facilities have not been provided at the recruitment centres. He claimed that the state government has not made sufficient arrangements for resources, even on the route selected for the race.

“Hemant ji was not satisfied even after keeping the youth unemployed for four and a half years, and now he is hell-bent on taking the lives of the youth,” the BJP leader said.

Marandi called on the government to immediately provide compensation and jobs to the dependents of the deceased youths and to order a judicial inquiry into the matter.