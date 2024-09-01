13-year-old girl impregnated after being raped by school peon in UP

FARRUKHABAD: A 13-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by a government school peon in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad. The incident came to light after five months when the parents discovered that the victim was pregnant and approached the local police.

An FIR has been filed under the POCSO Act against the accused and his associate who allegedly helped him, according to police sources. The accused raped her by stuffing a cloth in her mouth and threatened to kill her if she complained.

“The girl had gone to defecate at night when Pankaj and Amit (the accused) of the village caught her and took her to an empty house where Amit raped her while Pankaj stood outside and kept a watch," a police official said, citing the complaint.

Kayamganj Kotwali Inspector in-charge Ram Avatar said that initial medical check-up on the girl has been done.

"No one has been arrested yet. Arrests will be made soon in the case," the official added.

Pankaj is a peon in council school and he got the job as the dependent of a deceased, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)