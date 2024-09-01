Assam TMC president Ripun Bora quits, says party perceived by public as 'regional'

GUWAHATI: Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Ripun Bora resigned from the party on Sunday.

In his resignation letter to TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, he said the Assam unit of the party has great potential, but several recurring issues, including the perception that it is a regional party of West Bengal, hindered its progress.

“To counter this perception, we made several suggestions, such as the need for an Assamese leader at the national level, declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Tollygunge as a heritage site, and converting the Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar (the place from where Assam’s greatest social reformer Mahapurush Sankardev started the Vaishnavite movement) into a cultural hub,” Bora wrote in the resignation letter.

He said despite repeated attempts over the past year and a half, he did not get an appointment with Abhishek and TMC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“…the issues mentioned led many people in Assam to continue viewing TMC as a regional party of West Bengal. The people of Assam are not willing to accept a party they perceive as being from another state. In light of these challenges and the lack adequate resolution, I feel compelled to make a difficult decision and have decided to disassociate myself from the TMC,” Bora said.

“My decision to resign is not borne out of grievances but rather due to circumstances beyond my control. I will continue to fight against communal and fascist forces on a personal level,” he said.

Bora added that he joined the party in April 2022, driven by his admiration for the leadership of Mamata and Abhishek and “I deeply respect the uncompromising fight you both lead against fascist and communal forces”.

Speculations are rife that Bora might rejoin Congress. Bora, who had served as the state education minister and state Congress president, left the party in 2022.