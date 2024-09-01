Bangladeshi activist Taslima Nasrin concerned about the extension of residence permit in India

NEW DELHI: Bangladeshi activist, physician, and author, Taslima Nasrin who has been living in exile in India for years now is concerned about the status of her residence permit.

“India has been home to me for years so I am a bit concerned about the status of the extension of my residence permit, which lapsed on July 27th. This is the first time that it has taken so long for the extension to come through. The status online shows that it is under process so I am optimistic that it could come through,” Taslima Nasrin told TNIE.

The author who had to leave Bangladesh after receiving death threats for her bold views and writing has been living in exile for decades now. She says that even though she has been in India continuously since 2011, she has been living here intermittently since 2005.

Nasrin says that her mobility is constrained at present as she is recovering from surgery, so travelling has become a challenge.